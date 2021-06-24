Eva Marie Shoots Down Speculation About Her WWE Status

On Thursday morning, it was circulated around on social media that Eva Marie was listed on the Alumni section of WWE’s website. However, it’s believed that Eva Marie’s profile was never actually moved back to the active roster section when she returned to the company.

Eva Marie cleared things up on Titter and noted that she is now listed as an active superstar, she later deleted her tweet:

“FAKE NEWS! Tweets circulating that my Status on the WWE Roster is Alumni. FALSE! A simple fact check reveals the truth. Don’t let the main stream fake wrestling news media try to derail the #EVALution . We are in this together, they can’t stop us! #WWERaw @WWE

@WWEonFOX”