Eva Marie Speaks Out On The Impact Total Divas Had On WWE and Women’s Wrestling

WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and commented on the impact that Total Divas had.

Eva made her main roster debut back in July 2013 and was also a part of the Total Divas cast. She eventually left WWE in August 2017 and it was announced that she would not be returning for the 7th season of Total Divas. The reality show ended up airing from that July in 2013 until December 2019, with nine seasons.

Eva was asked if she feels Total Divas doesn’t get appreciated enough for its impact on the company and women’s wrestling.

“I’m super fortunate and happy that I had that opportunity,” Eva said. “In hindsight, it is kind of crazy I was doing everything for the first time on camera as well. Whether it was in the company filming a reality show, being in a relationship, getting married. It helped me grow so much. It opened so many eyes to more women becoming fans of WWE. Total Divas was on the E! Network, so you’re opening up the demographic to so many women to watch that show and channel.

“Total Divas came around, and now all of a sudden they are watching Raw and SmackDown. It was really where the whole evolution of women and women’s wrestling really started and got talked about. I was grateful to be on it for six seasons because it created such an awesome fan base for me.”