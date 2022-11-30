Eva Marie Thanks Vince McMahon in Late Reply to His Retirement Announcement

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced his retirement more than 4 months ago, but former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is only now responding.

This week, Marie took to Twitter to respond to Vince’s retirement tweet from July 22.

“Thank you Boss for taking a chance on a no name kid [folded hands emoji x 2] Thank you for everything! #WWE,” she wrote.

Eva has not posted a subsequent tweet explaining why she sent McMahon a late message.

Marie previously revealed that an e-mail exchange with McMahon resulted in her return in May 2021, which ended on November 4, 2021, when she was released along with other budget cuts. Vince was said to like the Eva-Doudrop pairing a lot.

Eva’s full tweet is available below: