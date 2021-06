WWE has announced that Eva Marie will wrestle on tonight’s RAW as she makes her return to WWE TV. Her opponent will be Naomi.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on RAW and then live coverage tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time. Here is the updated line up for tonight-

-AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

-New Day vs. Riddle & Randy Orton

-Eva Marie returns vs. Naomi

-Final RAW hype for Hell in a Cell