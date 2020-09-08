Eve Torres Revels Positive CoronaVirus Test Result

Former WWE star Eve Torres revealed on Instagram that she and family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Her full Instagram post reads like this-

“I debated sharing this, as it still feels raw and personal right now, but I’ve always believed in sharing both the good and the tough with our community. My husband, Rener, tested positive for COVID last Wednesday in the beginning of our vacation in Utah with my family. We all returned home immediately. I have now tested positive, and my 2 year old, Renson, has had a fever, who we also assume to be positive. We have a great support system and a great vitamin/ supplement regimen, and we know many of you may have already battled with this virus and all the weight that comes with it. We welcome your positive thoughts for us and my family as we are hoping to be on the other side of this soon. [heart emoji]”