Eve Torres Undergoes Surgery Due To Health Issues

Former WWE star Eve Torres has opened up about her surgical procedure one week after it took place.

Torres worked for WWE from 2007 to 2013, after winning the Divas Search in 2007. She was quickly promoted to the main roster, where she worked as both a wrestler and a manager. She was a three-time Divas Champion while working for the company.

Torres detailed her health issues in an Instagram post, learning that they were caused by the breast implants she got while working for WWE in 2009. She struggled with unexplained health issues such as psoriasis, disruptive gut, digestive issues, brain fog, and anxiety for over a decade.

Eve is a week post-op and had her drains and sutures removed on Tuesday, 5/2.

She made the following announcement:

“As a former gymnast, engineering undergraduate and professional wrestler, I have spent nearly all my life intentionally rejecting signals from my body. If I just pushed through the pain, or worked a little harder, the next big thing would be on the other side for me. If I rested, I would lose to those who weren’t resting.

As I transitioned into motherhood with executive level responsibilities in our family business, this pattern of thought and behavior continued, only with seemingly higher stakes.

I have now had over a decade of unexplained health issues ranging from psoriasis, to disruptive gut and digestive issues, to brain fog and anxiety. In 2020, I finally started to get testing done to confirm the root of these concerns. While it was clear they were all symptoms indicating auto-immune issues, and I worked through several protocols to identify and address the issues, I did not get to any concrete answers or solutions.

I had heard about Breast Implant Illness, and everything inside of me wanted to reject the possibility of this as a potential contributor to my health issues. I got my breast implants in 2009 when I was in WWE during a time where I was comparing my body to all the women around me, and I knew this was the only way to attempt to attain the ideal Victoria Secret model body I grew up admiring.

It wasn’t until Rener brought it up to me in a conversation last year, a conversation that started with deep, internal resistance. But as we talked more and more about the value of our health, and his declaration that while he knew this would ultimately be my decision, he wanted me to know that he supported an explant surgery 100% if it meant a longer, heathier future together.

I started to sob. I coed for the difficult choices that women have to make far their bodies. I felt rage at the lack of research that goes into women’s health issues. I wept with the reality that there was truly only one way to know if this was the make-it-or-break-it factor in my health finally improving, but more than anything, I sobbed at the possibility that I was lovable even if I didn’t fit the standard of beauty I was brought up to value. After months of research and consultation, I ultimately decided that knowing, and the possibility of getting better, was worth this sacrifice.

Upon scheduling my surgery, I did all I could to make my body as strong and healthy as possible to prepare. I am a week post-surgery writing this, and I will have my drains and sutures removed today. While I am uncomfortable, in some pain, and restless, I am optimistic to start this healing journey after eliminating (2) major internal battles. I know there are more to conquer, and I feel stronger than ever to take those on.

I want to state that there are MANY women who do NOT experience any complications with their implants. I am, however, grateful to the brave women and doctors who began to share their experience with this illness, and those who are researching this condition to ensure that women are making INFORMED decisions when it comes to what they do with and for their bodies.

I am grateful to everyone who has poured into me during this process, reached out, sent well-wishes, and shared their healing tips, I’m grateful for the @gracieuniversityhq team keeping things thriving while Rener and I are both out, and I’m grateful for my husband. Not just for holding down the home fort while I recover, but for helping me feel loved through this process.

I want my mind to be SHARP again. I want to feel STRONG again. I want to experience a freedom with food without fearing the worst. I want to be here as long as I can to enjoy my children. I want MYSELF back. I look in the mirror at my body and even though I don’t recognize her yet, I am ready to get to Know her again.

It is one of the hardest things in our society to stop looking outward and start looking inward. For everyone on this rollercoaster of a journey, I’m here with you. IF – Eve.”

You can check out her post below: