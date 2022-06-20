Every John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Match Released For Free, WWE Raw Notes, Canvas 2 Canvas (Videos)

– McKenzie Mitchell returns with the latest edition of WWE Now ahead of tonight’s Monday Night Raw. The video, which you can watch below courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel, features Mitchell running down some of the action scheduled for tonight’s red brand program.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is the latest edition of “WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.” Today’s installment of the WWE digital series featuring WWE artist Rob Schamberger includes a new portrait of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Check out the video below.

– Finally, WWE Playlist has returned on WWE’s YouTube channel with a new episode on Monday that features every John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match in history. Check out the special edition of WWE Playlist for “#CenaMonth” featuring every singles match showdown between John Cena and Brock Lesnar via the video embedded below.