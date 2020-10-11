Every Title To Be On The Line During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW’s one-year anniversary episode of Dynamite will air this Wednesday night. The company has confirmed that every title will be on the line for the first time ever. For what it’s worth, the FTW title isn’t up for grabs as it is not recognized by AEW.

You can check out the updated AEW Dynamite lineup below:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD