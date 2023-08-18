Evil Uno Believes He Could Defeat Leatherface In A Fight

This past Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite saw Jeff Jarrett face and defeat Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch, a match made to help promote the soon to be released Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game. The match was contested under Anything Goes Match rules and featured the appearance of the famous Texas Chainsaw Massacre character Leatherface.

AEW Star and Dark Order member Evil Uno took to his Twitter (X) account shortly following the match and said he could defeat Leatherface in a fight, while also billing their potential one-on-one matchup as Leatherface vs. Leatherdaddy.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW got paid $100,000 for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sponsorship.

