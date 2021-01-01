Evil Uno Comments On The Dark Order’s Future, AEW Gives “Wrestler Of The Week” To Brodie Lee’s Son

Evil Uno took to Twitter today and declared that 2021 will be the year of The Dark Order in AEW.

The leader of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee, passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to a non-COVID lung issue, and the company paid tribute to him on Wednesday night with the Celebration of Life edition of Dynamite on TNT. The tributes that have come in since then from around the wrestling world make it clear that Lee left a mark on the industry. Uno tweeted today to remind fans that Lee’s group will continue in memory of The Exalted One.

“Evil Uno declares that 2021 will be Dark Order’s year,” Uno wrote.

On a related note, AEW announced this week that their Wrestler of the Week is “-1” Brodie Lee Jr. You can see their announcement in the tweet below.

As reported before, AEW has plans to retire the original TNT Title belt design that was given to Brodie Jr. at the end of Dynamite. A new belt is being created for champion Darby Allin for his defense against Brian Cage at New Year’s Smash Night 2 on January 13. Brodie Jr. was also signed to an AEW contract that he will be able to use as he gets older.

Evil Uno declares that 2021 will be Dark Order's year. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) January 1, 2021