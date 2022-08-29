Evil Uno Gives Praise To WWE, Talks Current State Of Pro Wrestling Business As A Whole

The pro wrestling landscape is a “healthy environment” these days.

That is the opinion of Evil Uno, anyways.

The masked member of The Dark Order faction in All Elite Wrestling recently appeared as a guest on the HEADLOCK pro wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about the current state of the pro wrestling business in terms of the company he works for, as well as his thoughts on WWE and the independent wrestling scene.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the current state of the pro wrestling business in general: “It’s crazy, the low end of the card is as good as what the main event was when I started 17 years ago. There’s a huge talent pool, there’s a lot of places to go as well. There’s a lot of variety in wrestling…There’s multiple places you could go, and that only makes for a more healthy environment in wrestling which makes it more competitive, and because it’s more competitive it will only get better.”

On the variety of flavors the wrestling industry once again has due to the success of AEW, the fresh coat of paint on WWE with Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over behind-the-scenes following the retirement of Vince McMahon, and the independent wrestling scene: “You’ve got a variety in what you can watch and on top of that, it’s all good so you’re not forcing yourself to watch something that you dislike. AEW is fantastic right now. I think our opposition’s TV show has been doing very well. All of the minor mic kids like the independents as well are fantastic and can be seen online as well. I think a good, healthy wrestling world is that everyone’s doing well and trying to do better.”

Check out the complete episode of the HEADLOCK podcast featuring the new interview with Evil Uno of The Dark Order in AEW below:



(H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.)