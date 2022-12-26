Evil Uno Hopes AEW Will Expand to Other Major Canadian Cities in the Future

Evil Uno recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, The Dark Order member spoke about cities in Canada that AEW should go to, as well as how he would be surprised if they don’t run shows in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Below are the highlights from the interview:

On how he thinks it would be very surprising if AEW didn’t go to Winnipeg:

“Winnipeg, I think is a guarantee. If we don’t Winnipeg, I’d be very, very surprised. I mean, Kenny’s from there. Don Callis is from there. Then, finally, if I could have a personal stake, I would love if they went to the nation’s capitol, Ottawa. That’s where I live and am from. But truthfully, it’s a large city but it’s not as crazy and enamored by wrestling as the other cities are.”

On other Canadian cities that AEW should go to:

“I mean, Toronto must be the first city we hit and it makes a ton of sense. I think Toronto is one of the larger wrestling markets, just historically. If I were to hit some major cities, Montreal. Absolutely. Great city for wrestling. Great crowds, historically crazy crowds. I’m really excited to see what happens. I think Vancouver is another one.”

