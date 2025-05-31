Evolution Pro Wrestling’s Miyuna Retires From In-Ring Action

Miyuna, a star from Evolution Pro Wrestling, has officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition due to a serious injury.

The announcement was made via her official Twitter (X) account, where she revealed that what was initially believed to be a concussion has now been diagnosed as a right acute subdural hematoma — a potentially life-threatening condition involving bleeding near the brain.

Evolution Pro Wrestling has since released a statement confirming Miyuna’s decision to retire as a result of the diagnosis, expressing support for her health and future beyond the ring.

You can check out Miyuna’s statement below (as translated by Google):

“Thank you so much for your constant warm support.

I have decided to retire from professional wrestling due to an injury.

Although my time in the ring was short, the presence of everyone who cheered for me has always been my strength.

I have been discharged from the hospital and am now focusing on recovery at home.

I truly wanted to meet you all in person as soon as possible to express my gratitude, but since that wasn’t possible, I sincerely apologize for sharing this news in this way.

While I can no longer stand in the ring, I will surely carry forward all the experiences I gained through professional wrestling into the rest of my life.

Though it was a short time, I am deeply grateful to everyone who shared Miyuna’s journey with me.

Thank you so much.

Professional Wrestling Evolution

Miyuna”

Miyuna retweeted her statement and added, “We have caused everyone great concern up to now. We sincerely apologize for not being able to greet you directly.

Although it was a short time, being able to perform as a wrestler for Pro Wrestling Evolution and meeting all of you who supported me are experiences I will never forget in my lifetime.

Thank you so much.”