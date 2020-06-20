EVOLVE Possibly Finished, Selling Assets To WWE

According to multiple sources, EVOLVE is pretty much done and is planning to sell their assets to WWE at any given time. The library and other trademarks within’ the company will be sold to WWE soon, even though WWE has yet to give an official comment on this ongoing situation.

Gabe Sapolsky reportedly sent a message to the ‘core roster’ of EVOLVE to tell them that there were no more plans to run shows. The secret social page set up for that roster is also shutting down. He told the group that he thinks they have a good future in the business and it’s not the end of the road.