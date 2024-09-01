Ex-WWE Personality Reacts To Randy Orton Saying The Company Has Changed “100% For The Better”

Randy Orton was asked in an interview with Michael Cole leading up to the 2024 WWE Bash in Berlin PLE if the company had improved.

Orton said, “100% for the better. Once I got back on the road, I realized, Oh, wow. From a creative standpoint, things just operate so much more smoothly now. The morale in the locker room has also changed. We get to go home and rest. Oh, your daughter’s being born? Sure, you can have off. Oh, you’ve been working hard for three years? Take a couple of weeks. And have the majority of your talent healthy and happy, your shows are going to show that, and the fans are going to enjoy that.”

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman responded to Orton’s comments via X/Twitter:

“Damn is Randy right. In my 10 years I missed ONE Monday night which was for my honeymoon. I was punished for not going to Afghanistan because my daughter was due and my wife didn’t want me to go. I also believe it’s the reason a lot of wrestlers are not here today because of the pressure to wrestle through injuries and do anything in their power to keep their positions. So glad that THAT part of the WWE has changed.”