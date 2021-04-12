Ex-WWE Producer Says He Had To “Turn Off” WrestleMania’s Universal Title Match

While the WrestleMania 37 main event of Night 2 was well-received by viewers, there was some criticism about the camera shaking and cuts during the match. Former WWE star and Producer Lance Storm went as far to say that he had to “turn off” the main event due to the camera movements:

Sadly it’s a literal turn off for me. I had to turn the show off. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021

Yup exactly how I feel. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021