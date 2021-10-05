Ex-WWE Referee Feels Vince McMahon Is Concerned About AEW, Shane McMahon

This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released.

During it, the former WWE referee was asked whether he thinks Vince McMahon is concerned about the rise of AEW.

“Yes, I think he is. He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and step on a lot of territories around the country and around the world. He wants to be #1. Everybody wants to be #1 whether it’s in their sport, in their career, or owning a company. I definitely think he’s very concerned right now because they’re picking up some good talent. I know Vince. Vince is concerned.”

“AEW’s ratings are going up. People are interested. I’m interested in watching AEW. They’re selling out arenas. The energy in the crowd is just phenomenal now. They went from one show to two shows now. Everybody is talking AEW.”

Chioda also recalled how Shane McMahon reached out to him after the company released him last year due to budget cuts.

“Shane McMahon reached out to me, it was nice of him to reach out and we go way back. From the days where we were training Shane with the ring crew and stuff. Tony Chimmel and I used to run the roads with him for several months after college and between college and stuff when he was going to college. It was nice to hear from him. I told Shane, the family, especially Vince, Linda, Hunter, Stephanie, and himself, thank you for all the years and the support and I appreciate it.”