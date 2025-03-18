Ex-WWE Star Fuels Speculation About Vince McMahon’s Alleged New Wrestling Project

Matt Riddle believes that Vince McMahon may be starting a new wrestling company. Speaking on the Going Ringside podcast, Riddle mentioned hearing rumors through the grapevine about McMahon’s potential new venture.

Riddle said, “Through the grapevine, I’ve heard Vince might have another company.”

When asked if he would be interested in working for McMahon again, Riddle responded, “Oh, I’m interested in anybody, bro. I’m an independent contractor. Unlike when I was under contract with WWE, I can actually work anywhere and wherever I want, when I want, for how much money I want.”

The speculation around McMahon’s return to wrestling was fueled by 83 Weeks host Conrad Thompson, who claimed he had heard rumors that McMahon was looking to rehire former WWE executives and had been in talks with experienced wrestling cameramen about a new project. There was also speculation that FOX could be involved in the deal.

However, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer later reported that McMahon is not getting back into wrestling. McMahon was recently spotted at an NBA game on Monday night, further distancing himself from any immediate plans for a new promotion.