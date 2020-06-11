Ex-WWE Talent Dan Rodimer A Leading Candidate In Congressional Primary

Former WWE talent Daniel Rodimer is one of the leading candidates in the Clark County, Nevada Republican congressional primary. The Nevada Independent reports that Rodimer and former Assemblyman Jim Marchant are leading in two closely watched and hotly contested Republican congressional primaries as of Wednesday morning. The race has not been finalized yet as the results from the mostly-mail in election are set to come in over the next week and a half. As of Wednesday Rodimer had a 10 point lead over former Treasurer Dan Schwartz in the GOP primary. Rodimer had secured 43.5% of the vote while Schwartz had 32.6%. The congressional district is currently represented by Democratic Representative Susie Lee, and it looks as if she has easily defeated two Democratic primary challengers.

“Big Dan” Rodimer bills himself on Twitter as a father of 5, a law school grad and a former WWE wrestler. He’s asking supporters to help him “#FlipTheHouse” and win back Congress. Rodimer was a contestant in the 2004 WWE Tough Enough competition. He signed a developmental deal in 2006 and was assigned to the Deep South Wrestling program. His in-ring debut was a win over Heath Slater later that year. He would later work Ohio Valley Wrestling while in developmental, and Florida Championship Wrestling. He had a few matches on WWE Heat in 2007, but was released from his deal on August 22 of that year. Rodimer got into politics in 2018. He became the Clark County School District Safety Advisory Committee that same year. At one point WWE had plans to give Rodimer a big main roster push, aligning him with Team Rated RKO, but Stephanie McMahon nixed the call-up.

Below are a few of Rodimer’s recent tweets on the election:

