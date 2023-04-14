Ex-WWE Writer Believes Seth Rollins Was Legitimately “Pissed” About RAW After WrestleMania Segment

As seen on WWE RAW After WrestleMania, Seth Rollins entered the ring but quickly left without saying anything. Rollins was seen arguing with the ringside crew during the commercial break, and he ended up throwing down a microphone he was holding before the break ended.

Fans on social media have questioned whether the segment was scripted as originally intended. During his podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. and co-host Jeff Dye discussed their perspective from being at ringside for the show.

Dye said the following:

“They played a commercial during his intro, and then we could kind of hear him having a freak-out on some … production people. He was going ‘Why is there a commercial?!’ You couldn’t really hear what he was saying. You could just tell he was mad.”

Prinze Jr. also noted the following:

“He said, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ I saw that coming out of his mouth. I think he was more pissed than pissed at them. I think he was pissed when he went backstage at whoever did that. But if I was him, I would’ve been just as angry, and I thought the way he dealt with it was so hardcore and awesome…”

“Instead of cutting a promo, he just throws the mic out of the ring and walked out — and walked out of the friggin’ show. You can tell me until you’re blue in the face that it was scripted, that is a bunch of BS. I know real stuff when I see it.”

