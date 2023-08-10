Ex-WWE Writer Explains Why He Was “Pissed Off” About The Tribal Combat Match At SummerSlam

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE on his podcast.

He said, “Tribal Combat was a lie. [A] farce, a complete fallacy, and I’m pissed off about it. What the hell is a Tribal Combat? I thought these guys were going to come out, Wakanda style, with like a kendo stick, I don’t know if Samoans have shields, but if they do, Samoan shields, and they whip each other’s ass until the kendo sticks broke, and then bash each other with a shield until that breaks. And then when there’s nothing left, they just fight.”

“No one’s allowed to interfere, [yet] two people interfere. I didn’t feel a lot of Samoan culture in the match, which was just kind of weird to me. And I’m not trying to say it in a woke way, I’m just … it was basically a [No DQ] match.”

