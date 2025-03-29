Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes WrestleMania Footage, Broken Skull Sessions News, More

By
Matt Boone
-

– The countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued with Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship from WrestleMania 37: Night 1, which comes in at number 19.

– WWE Vault on YouTube has released a new 31-plus minute behind-the-scenes documentary from WrestleMania 2000 from Anaheim, California.

– WWE Vault also has the complete episode of the Broken Skull Sessions featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and special guest, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Jerry “The King” Lawler.

