Exclusive: Cyrus The Destroyer Addresses His Progress In AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Tournament

The All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 is full swing as night 5 of the tournament concluded at Nishikawa Multipurpose Hall on April 22nd.

Cyrus the Destroyer, who is participating in his first Champion Carnival tournament, suffered a night 5 defeat to T-Hawk in what could be considered a major upset. This was the second defeat in a row for Cyrus as he lost to Ryuki Honda on night 4 of the tournament.

Preceding his two losses in a row, Cyrus scored straight two wins which included a victory over last years Champion Carnival winner Yuma Aoyagi.

Cyrus joined PWMania.com’s Lewis Carlan after his night 5 tournament match with T-Hawk for a brief interview to discuss his experience and progress in the Champion Carnival 2023 tournament thus far:

How has the experience been so far in your first AJPW Champion Carnival tournament?

“The experience has been very good. I have gotten to travel Japan even more this go around and the fans have been wonderful.”

You’ve lost two matches in a row against Ryuki Honda and T-Hawk, has this hurt your confidence in the tournament?

“No not at all. I just have to stop overthinking it and do my job.”

Now tomorrow you have a huge tournament match against the face of AJPW Kento Miyahara. Do you consider this big match a must win and your thoughts on Miyahara as he will be looking to hand you another defeat.

“Yeah I feel he knows my style very well and I know his also. I feel that this match will determine a lot of things. I have felt that every match is a must win. It just sometimes doesn’t go the way you want it or need it to.”

Will we see your top rope moonsault make it’s tournament debut against Miyahara?

“I’m not sure. If the situation presents itself. I may take that out of my arsenal and use it on him.”

Ryuki Honda defeated Yuma Aoyagi which puts you 4 pts behind Honda in the Block A standings. Do you feel you will still win Block A?

“Yes all that has to happen is that he drops the ball in his next few matches and that I go on a run not losing any. It’s like all sports you never count anyone or yourself out from coming back.”

Thank you Cyrus! Good luck against Kento!

“Yes sir it’s a pleasure. Thank you.”