Expected Match For WWE Backlash Kickoff Show

WWE has yet to announce the match that will take place on the Backlash Kickoff Show.

However, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports that the current internal match line-up has United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. Andrade listed.

WWE Backlash takes place on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match:

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Title Match:

Drew McIntyre (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Title Handicap Match:

Braun Strowman (champion) vs. The Miz & John Morrison

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

Asuka (champion) vs. Nia Jax

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match:

Bayley & Sasha Banks (champions) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

WWE United States Title Match:

Apollo Crews vs. Andrade