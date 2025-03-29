Expected Venue And Location For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling is looking to hold its Bound For Glory PPV event, the promotion’s biggest event of the year, in the Greater Boston area in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The report also noted that one venue seriously being considered for this year’s big PPV is the Tsongas Center, a well-known arena in Lowell.

As of this writing, nothing has been made official yet regarding Bound For Glory, but if TNA does end up in Lowell, Massachusetts, then this would mark the first time the PPV takes place in this region.