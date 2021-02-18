Exploding Barbed Wire Match Announced For AEW Revolution

At the end of this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega challenged Jon Moxley to an exploding barbed wire deathmatch at the AEW Revolution PPV.
Coming off this week’s show, here is the card for AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 7th:
Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch For The AEW World Title
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW World Tag Team Titles
The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (with Wardlow)
Street Fight
Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (with Taz) vs. Darby Allin and Sting
AEW Women’s Title
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament winner
Big Money Match
Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy
Winner receives all of loser’s 2021 first-quarter earnings
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
Winner receives a future AEW TNT Championship match
EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH! pic.twitter.com/V3rMsCEPMs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021