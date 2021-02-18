Exploding Barbed Wire Match Announced For AEW Revolution

At the end of this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega challenged Jon Moxley to an exploding barbed wire deathmatch at the AEW Revolution PPV.

Coming off this week’s show, here is the card for AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 7th:

Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch For The AEW World Title

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (with Wardlow)

Street Fight

Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (with Taz) vs. Darby Allin and Sting

AEW Women’s Title

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament winner

Big Money Match

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Winner receives all of loser’s 2021 first-quarter earnings

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives a future AEW TNT Championship match