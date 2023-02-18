“F—k You Roman” Chants Muted on WWE SmackDown Feed on FOX (Video)

The reason some of Sami Zayn’s segment was muted this week on WWE SmackDown is that some of the chants were inappropriate to be broadcasted on television.

If you missed it, Sami Zayn went out to the ring to give his final promo before his WWE Elimination Chamber PLE title match against Roman Reigns. The chants lasted several minutes, but on the FOX feed, some of them were muted and the screen briefly went black.

“F—k you Roman” chants could be heard clearly on the international feed. You can hear the unmuted version below.

Zayn will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber, and it will be interesting to see how his hometown fans react if he loses.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. Here is the unmuted chants: