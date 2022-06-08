Fabian Aichner Now Known as Giovanni Vinci in WWE NXT 2.0

In WWE NXT 2.0, Fabian Aichner is now known as Giovanni Vinci.

Following weeks of speculation, it was revealed on Tuesday night’s NXT episode that the Vinci character will make his NXT debut on Tuesday. It was also confirmed that Aichner, a former Imperium member, plays Vinci.

On May 24, WWE began airing the “Veni Vidi Vici” for the new character. On Tuesday night’s episode, the third and final teaser vignette aired. Vinci “embodies style, sophistication, and athleticism,” WWE stated, and “he plans to bring those aspects to NXT 2.0.”

WWE is also pushing Vinci by claiming that once he arrives, NXT 2.0 will never be the same. You can see the Vinci vignettes below, starting with the most recent promo that aired Tuesday night.

The closing segment is linked to the official Fabian Aichner roster page on the WWE website, confirming that this is Aichner’s new gimmick.

Since Imperium separated in early April, Aichner’s status has been up in the air. Aichner and Marcel Barthel lost the NXT Tag Team Titles to MSK at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2. Then, on April 5, Aichner and Barthel were defeated by current NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers on NXT TV, with Aichner walking out. On the April 8 SmackDown broadcast, Gunther and Barthel, now known as Ludwig Kaiser, were promoted to the main roster, effectively ending the Imperium stable. Since then, they’ve been on the blue brand, with no indication of Aichner until recently.

In June 2016, Aichner began working with WWE for the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. In June 2017, he signed a WWE deal. Aichner and Kaiser have won the NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

WWE has recently begun to phase out real names, and Aichner has used his own name since joining the company.

We don’t know who Vinci will face next week on NXT yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here are the recent Vinci vignettes: