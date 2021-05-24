Facebook Comment Made By “Road Dogg” Brian James Goes Viral

WWE Producer “Road Dogg” commented on a Facebook post from Independent Culture regarding radio host Matty Siegel. The headline read “Radio host ‘quits show’ rather than stopping jokes about Demi Lovato being non-binary” and Road Dogg wrote the following…

“Good for him. We have to be bold and stand up against this secularism.”

WWE NXT producer & creative team member Brian G. "Road Dogg" James appears to have deleted his Facebook comment about Demi Lovato identifying as nonbinary being a matter where "we have to be bold and stand up against this secularism." The direct URL doesn't resolve to it anymore. — MDavidbixenspanK ALL FUCKING DAY (@davidbix) May 22, 2021

Siegel ended up resuming his role and Road Dogg deleted the Facebook comment. However, the screenshot went viral on social media and several people have addressed the matter:

Road Dogg and Drake Younger are gonna start taking bookings as the "Q Age Outlaws". — Ethan HD (He/Him) (@REALEthanHD) May 23, 2021

Oh you didn't know? The Road Dogg is a dope. — Captain Crunchrisma (@JaimsVanDerBeek) May 22, 2021

Road Dogg literally just saw Drake fired for being a right wing anti-Vax, covid truther, Q Anon douchebag & still went on to social media & posted that about Demi Lovato. If he has an IQ that’s not in the negative, I’d be fucking amazed. pic.twitter.com/99MIh7lwD5 — Captain Deadpool (@JustDeadpool316) May 22, 2021