Facebook Comment Made By “Road Dogg” Brian James Goes Viral

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE Producer “Road Dogg” commented on a Facebook post from Independent Culture regarding radio host Matty Siegel. The headline read “Radio host ‘quits show’ rather than stopping jokes about Demi Lovato being non-binary” and Road Dogg wrote the following…

“Good for him. We have to be bold and stand up against this secularism.”

Siegel ended up resuming his role and Road Dogg deleted the Facebook comment. However, the screenshot went viral on social media and several people have addressed the matter:

