Factor In Edge’s WWE Return, Latest On The Revival Leaving WWE

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that wrestlers have been traveling to Colombia for stem cell treatment and that the process could “revolutionize” careers with the ability to repair physical damage that was caused by injuries. Edge is reportedly among the names that have gotten treatment and while he hasn’t publicly talked about it yet, there are those that belief the therapy played a role in Edge being able to wrestle again.

– The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, will reportedly become free agents shortly after Wrestlemania 36. A source within WWE noted the following to WrestlingNews.co:

“If Vince [McMahon] had kept his promise to put more time and effort into tag teams then maybe they would have stayed but look at what they’re doing with Gallows and Anderson.”

“They aren’t looking for leverage. They are not happy here.”