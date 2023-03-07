Fake Vince McMahon Mustache Photo Goes Viral, Real Photo Revealed And Update On His Look

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vine McMahon was backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW and according to talent backstage, he “looked different.”

Talent at RAW were not been briefed on why McMahon was brought in, but it’s worth noting that McMahon and Cena are close, and McMahon has paid Cena multiple visits outside of WWE in recent months, as well as before McMahon left last summer. McMahon was present at Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh’s private wedding ceremony in Vancouver last summer, and one month later Cena joined Pat McAfee, Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and McMahon’s unidentified female friend at McMahon’s 77th birthday dinner in New York City.

This appears to be McMahon’s first WWE event since he “retired” in July 2022. He returned to the WWE Board of Directors earlier this year to assist in the company’s potential sale, and while there have been rumors of McMahon being involved with WWE creative at times, word is that he is still not working creative, and his role has not changed from what it was in early January when he first returned.

A fake photo of Vince sporting a mustache went viral on social media following reports of him looking different and having a mustache.

PWMania.com can confirm the mustache photo is in fact fake, but he was sporting a mustache.

You can check out the real photo below, as well as the fake one.