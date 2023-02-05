Fallon Henley and Kiana James Crowned New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions (Video)

(Photo Credit: WWE)

Your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

Henley and James defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at Saturday night’s NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

This is James and Henley’s first championship. Chance and Carter began their first reign on the August 2, 2022 episode of NXT by capturing the vacant titles in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. They held the straps for a record-breaking 186 days.

Click here for NXT Vengeance Day results. Here are some highlights:

