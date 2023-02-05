Fallon Henley and Kiana James Crowned New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions (Video)

Your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

Henley and James defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at Saturday night’s NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

This is James and Henley’s first championship. Chance and Carter began their first reign on the August 2, 2022 episode of NXT by capturing the vacant titles in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. They held the straps for a record-breaking 186 days.

Click here for NXT Vengeance Day results. Here are some highlights:

The action is picking up in this #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match!#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/7ztug1pRhj — WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2023

Kiana James y Fallon Henley se proclaman nuevas campeonas por parejas de #WWENXT. Wow. Es cierto que se notaba que querían apostar por su storyline de no querer formar equipo, pero esto es muy random. Se acaba el reinado de Kayden y Katana. #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/viRgzhHnT4 — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) February 5, 2023

KIANA JAMES & FALLON HENLEY ARE THE NEW NXT WOMENS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/oGnkvzmoR2 — Tiff 🌸 (@womenstitless) February 5, 2023

FALLON HENLEY AND KIANA JAMES ARE NEW WOMENS TAG CHAMPS WOAHHH WHATTT! Kayden and Katana Getting Called up??? #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/kJBAWuLVdX — 🔥 ❌  GOAT GOD  🔥 ❌ #MoneSZN #HayterSZN (-_•) (@GOATGOD_1000) February 5, 2023

🎉🎊Kayden Carter and Katana Chance or Kiana James and Fallon Henley!?🤠🤓 #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/cMlOvEOmNR — AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) February 5, 2023