Fallon Henley Discusses What She Has In Store For Tiffany Stratton As Her Ranch Hand

This past Tuesday night’s New Year’s Evil episode of WWE NXT saw Fallon Henley defeat Tiffany Stratton in a “Ranch Hand Or Servant For A Day” Match, which means that Stratton will have to serve Henley as her ranch hand for a day.

Henley recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including what she has in store for Stratton as her ranch hand.

Henley said, “I’s very exciting, I have to say.” “I can always use some extra help, a helping hand.”

“It’s going to probably be cleaning the stalls and mucking manure. We have to teach her how to get her hands dirty, what hard work actually is. That’s the first thing she’s going to do, and then maybe some toilets.”

