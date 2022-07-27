Falls Count Anywhere and More Confirmed for WWE NXT 2.0 Next Week

The WWE NXT 2.0 episode airing the next week will include a significant Falls Count Anywhere match.

Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner will square off in the bout. For some weeks, the two have been involved in a feud on NXT 2.0. Sikoa issued the challenge on this week’s episode, and although Mr. Stone declined it, Wagner spoke over him and accepted.

Next week, Alba Fyre and Lash Legend will square off in another singles match to continue their ongoing feud. This is another feud that has lasted weeks. On June 14, Fyre defeated Legend via DQ. The Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton feud will continue nxt week, although it’s unclear whether they’ll actually compete in a match on Tuesday or just engage in some sort of angle.

The title will not be at stake when Mandy Rose competes next week. Sarray, who wants a title match, will meet Rose. On this week’s episode, Sarray, the schoolgirl version, challenged Toxic Attraction and demanded her championship chance since she missed the previous week’s Battle Royal because she was in the UK. They’re on for next week and Rose doesn’t care which Sarray shows up, she added after some teasing that she won’t forget when Sarray tried to rearrange her face.

Here is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode:

– Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

– Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

– NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

– Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

– Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

