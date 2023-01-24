Family Friend Issues Update on Jay Briscoe’s Daughters and Mark Briscoe Statement

On January 17, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. His daughters, who were also in the car, were seriously hurt.

The Briscoes’ friend Josh Wharton previously gave a few updates on the two young girls who were hospitalized as a result of the fatal accident. Through a Facebook livestream, Wharton recently provided another update on Jayleigh and Gracie Pugh. Additionally, he shared a statement from Mark Briscoe, Jay’s brother.

You can read the message below:

“Gracie, 12, has worked with physical and occupational therapy over the last several days and continues to work towards her goals. Her therapist says her strength is improving and she is able to assist with some knee bends and in and outs with her legs. Today, she assisted with her transfer into the wheelchair using a slide board. Her pain has been much more under control. She was able to be up for awhile and play some games and watch movies throughout the day. She is making huge improvements, has regained feeling below her knees, but has not moved anything below her knees.

“Jayleigh, 9, Saturday night her NG tube was removed and Sunday morning she was able to eat and drink as much as she pleases. She is so much happier. Today, she worked with physical and occupational therapy and did her first stand transfer into her wheelchair. The girls were able to spend a little quality time together today. After getting in her bed, her wound vac on her abdominal incision was removed. She now only has to worry about her braces and external fixation on her leg. She was about to work with an art therapist.

“I called Mark just about a half hour ago and we talked. I told him the community cares about him and we wanted to make sure he was alright and if there was anything we could. He answered the phone, just the most chipper I’ve ever heard him. That’s an upbeat family in this time of tragedy. The one thing that stuck out to me, he said, ‘I can’t imagine going through this not being a believer.’ He realizes that our time here on Earth is a small glimpse in existence. He realizes that we’re going to see him again and he’s hoping to use that as a tool to motivate people to get into heaven with us. Use Jamin’s untimely death as a witness almost to get people into heaven with him. He sent a text that says, ‘GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That’s all I got bro.’ The man has been through a lot and he still has his faith. He’s going to carry on the Pugh and Briscoe name proudly.

“I’ve not talked to anyone in AEW, but according to the family, they’ve been nothing but top notch and supportive.”