Family and Friends Of Employees Used In The WWE RAW Crowd

WWE is using a small number of fans in the crowd for tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. There is the usual mix of WWE NXT developmental talents as “fans” in the crowd, but there were also some others used tonight.

Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that it’s likely family and friends of staff and talent that were used this week, but a select number of fans were allowed into the building to cheer in the audience.

It’s likely that this will be the new look of the crowd moving forward as we get closer to having a larger number of fans back at WWE events amid the coronavirus pandemic. WWE is taping more RAW and SmackDown episodes this week in Orlando, so it’s likely that the fans will be used on those shows as well.