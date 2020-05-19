Family Of Shad Gaspard Sends Statement Via MVP & Lance Archer

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The family of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has issued a statement through WWE star MVP and AEW star Lance Archer:

As noted, Shad went missing in the ocean while swimming with his son on Sunday in Venice Beach, California. He directed rescuers to first save his 10 year old son, and they did. This decision saved his son’s life. A wave reportedly hit Shad after that, and he went under water. That was the last time he was seen. Rescuers spent several hours searching for the 39 year old Gaspard on Sunday and Monday, but as of this writing he has not been found. Stay tuned for updates.

