Family Of Shad Gaspard Sends Statement Via MVP & Lance Archer

The family of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has issued a statement through WWE star MVP and AEW star Lance Archer:

.@Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 19, 2020

As noted, Shad went missing in the ocean while swimming with his son on Sunday in Venice Beach, California. He directed rescuers to first save his 10 year old son, and they did. This decision saved his son’s life. A wave reportedly hit Shad after that, and he went under water. That was the last time he was seen. Rescuers spent several hours searching for the 39 year old Gaspard on Sunday and Monday, but as of this writing he has not been found. Stay tuned for updates.