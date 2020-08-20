Fan Backlash Over The End Of WWE NXT (Video)

Velveteen Dream defeated Finn Balor to win the final spot in the North American Title ladder match at NXT Takeover 30.

There was a considerable amount of backlash on social media over Dream winning due to the accusations of sexual misconduct made against him in recent months. You can check out footage from the match and some of the reactions to the finish below:

