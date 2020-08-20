Fan Backlash Over The End Of WWE NXT (Video)

Velveteen Dream defeated Finn Balor to win the final spot in the North American Title ladder match at NXT Takeover 30.

There was a considerable amount of backlash on social media over Dream winning due to the accusations of sexual misconduct made against him in recent months. You can check out footage from the match and some of the reactions to the finish below:

Mars Incorpated INC is in charge of Snickers and Skittles who are WWE sponsors. Please email (MarsMediaRelations@effem.com) and let them know what WWE has swept under the rug in terms of Velveteen Dream. #FireDream #FireVelveteenDream — 🍬 (@kctharington) August 20, 2020

I used to think Velveteen Dream was the future, but I can't stand the sight of him. Despite everything, WWE brings him back and puts him in a high position. The wrestlers soured on him, the fans soured on him, and the evidence continues to mount. Just let the man go. #FireDream — Cody Caudill (@RealAtomicCody) August 20, 2020

Velveteen dream and the WWE for his underage cyber sexually harassment case. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Dzb2s95ASA — The Queen of ending racists 👑 👄✨💋😷👹 (@foxyholiday) August 20, 2020

lol why'd they put velveteen dream back in nxt. they actually had a perfect excuse to just write him off quietly but nah they decided to put his pedo ass back in and if they actually do fire him later on its gonna be a whole thing — astropede appreciator (@beewarb) August 20, 2020

I have stopped watching #WWENXT . I'll enjoy it once Velveteen Dream enjoys a foot long in jail. — Young Mando (@2youngsinatra) August 20, 2020