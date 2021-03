Reddit user XxSpruce_MoosexX noted that he bought one of Vince McMahon’s custom-made suit jackets at a thrift store in Florida for just $45 dollars. McMahon had purchased the jacket, which retails for over $2000 dollars, from luxury clothing boutique Richard’s on Greenwich. It’s believed that the jacket was worn by McMahon on April 24th, 2020 during the “Triple H appreciation night” edition of Smackdown.