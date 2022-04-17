Fan Gets Scammed By Someone Pretending To Be Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan wrote the following on her Twitter account:

“Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard earned money. Please please please.

A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping ‘me’. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”