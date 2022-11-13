Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett

Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident.

During the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, according to one report, a number of fans were kicked out of the venue, and the police were called.

On Twitter, Preston Sloat stated, “we are right behind them it was the lady with them that threw the drink and they took her away first and then came and got her family who looked embarrassed to be associated with her they didn’t cuff the man just asked him to leave”

It was reported that the match went on as scheduled, and Scarlett was said to be upset about it. According to one report, the substance that was thrown on her was water, others reported it was beer or alcohol. There has been no word regarding the filing of charges; however, if there is any news, we will post an update. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Scarlett reacted to the incident on Twitter, writing, “As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢 PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘”

