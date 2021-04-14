Fan Says He Tested Positive For Covid-19 After Attending WrestleMania 37

Twitter user @BahGawdLogan noted that he tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from Wrestlemania week events. John Pollock of PostWrestling.com confirmed that the fan attended both nights of Wrestlemania as well as Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration F, Bloodsport, and Spring Break.

Also would like everyone to know I am not upset or anything at anybody, I knew the risk going into it, I just want to spread awareness and make sure everyone gets tested that may have attended these events. — Bah Gawd It's Logan (@BahGawdLogan) April 14, 2021