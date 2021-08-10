Fan Video: Bray Wyatt Chants At Tonight’s RAW

“We Want Wyatt” is currently trending worldwide on Twitter due to fan chants on tonight’s WWE RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Fans chanted for Bray Wyatt as Alexa Bliss prepared to face Doudrop on tonight’s RAW. The chants came as Bliss turned upside down in the corner as Wyatt often did. Bliss went on to defeat Doudrop in singles action, thanks to interference from Lilly, as the feud with Eva Marie and Doudrop continues.

WWE released Wyatt from his contract back on July 31. There is no word yet on what he has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated. This is the second week in a row where the RAW crowd has chanted for Wyatt.