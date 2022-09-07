Fan Voting Options Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary

Voting is now open for the episode celebrating WWE NXT 2.0’s one year anniversary.

As previously stated, next week’s episode of NXT 2.0 will celebrate one year since the reboot. An impressive lineup has been announced for the event, which you can view below. Voting for the next challenger to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, the stipulation for The Creed Brothers vs. Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, and the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year is now open at this link.

Von Wagner, Wes Lee, and Joe Gacy are potential opponents for Hayes on next week’s episode.

The options for the NXT Tag Team Championship match’s stipulation are Tornado Tag, No Disqualification, and Steel Cage.

The third poll asks fans who they believe to be the greatest NXT 2.0 Superstar. Hayes, Gacy, Pretty Deadly, The Creeds, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimsby, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikki Lyons, Roxanne Perez, and Bron Breaker are the options.

The current lineup for next Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration, as well as relevant clips from this week’s show, are listed below:

* The award for NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year will be determined by fan voting. Unified NXT Champion Bron Breaker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikki Lyons, Roxanne Perez are among the options.

* Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against The Creed Brothers. Fan voting will determine the stipulation – Tornado Tag or No Disqualification or Steel Cage

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against a challenger decided by fan voting – Von Wagner or Joe Gacy or Wes Lee

* Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

* “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

* Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

* Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

* Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in Part 2 of their Best of 3 Series, currently led 1-0 by Axiom (not confirmed)

Here is a promo for next week: