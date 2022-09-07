Fan Voting Revealed for WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary, Stacked Line-Up

The WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode, which airs next Tuesday, has a stacked lineup.

The NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year, as determined by fan voting, will be revealed on next week’s show. WWE held the NXT Year-End Awards from 2015 to 2020, but the awards were canceled last year due to NXT’s rebranding.

Next week, the NXT Universe will be able to vote on the stipulation for The Creed Brothers vs. Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Damon Kemp’s heel turn at Worlds Collide on Sunday cost The Creeds the title unification match, which also featured Gallus and former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Pretty Deadly made an appearance on NXT this week and decided to let the fans choose the stipulation for next week’s title defense because they are tired of fans criticizing them.

The NXT Universe will choose the challenger for NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the third round of fan voting next week.

Hayes defended his title against Ricochet at Worlds Collide, and Ricochet responded by defeating Trick Williams on Tuesday’s NXT show. Hayes stated that he will win the NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year award next week because this has been the Year of Melo, and that he has moved on from Ricochet.

We previously mentioned how Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose posted a semi-naked photo to announce that she would be off this week and will return next Tuesday for the celebration episode. There is no word on what Rose will be doing next week, but this will be her first appearance since defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide to unify the NXT UK Women’s Title with the NXT Women’s Title.

Quincy Elliott, aka “The Super Diva,” will make his official debut next Tuesday night. There is no word on who he will face or whether he will continue to ride his scooter as his entrance.

This week’s NXT featured a new vignette for Elliott, which you can see below. He stated that it is time for NXT’s biggest package to be unleashed and that he will set fire to Tuesday nights. Elliott was shown riding his scooter and waving to people, and he stated that it’s difficult for people to keep his name out of their mouths, and that the struggle is real because he’s a mouthful. Elliott ended the promo by saying that there’s nothing cuter than a boy and his scooter, and he’s bringing it all to NXT. Elliott has worked 8 NXT Level Up matches and a few non-televised live event bouts since his debut in March, but this will be his first match on the USA Network.

Next week, security guard Hank Walker will make his NXT 2.0 in-ring debut against Javier Bernal. Walker and Bernal have been feuding for a few weeks, and this week, Bernal insulted Walker and the rest of his security team. Walker stated that he may not be a WWE Superstar, but he can kick Bernal in the shins at any time.

Walker has already made his NXT debut. He lost to Von Wagner at the NXT Largo live event on June 11, but made his NXT Level Up debut on July 1 with a loss to Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. At the July 9 Orlando live event, he lost to Giovanni Vinci again, and he returned to Level Up for a loss to Duke Hudson on the July 22 episode. At the August 20 live event in Venice, he lost to Hayes for the NXT North American Title. Walker was signed as former NC State football player Joseph Sculthorpe in March.

Speaking of Stacks, he and Tony D’Angelo will face Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner next week. There has been no word on who Grimes will be working with.

Tony D and Stacks have attempted to recruit Grimes since Worlds Collide, but he has stated that he is not interested. On Tuesday’s show, he declined the offer once more, but he disrespected Stacks by throwing an espresso at him. Tony and Stacks beat down Grimes before putting him through a table.

Next week, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will compete in a tag team match against Kiana James and Arianna Grace in the women’s division.

Tuesday’s NXT featured a backstage segment in which James spoke with her new assistant, Giovanna Eburneo, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt champion. James eventually approached Arianna Grace, and she liked what she saw with Grace having such a hectic schedule as hers. Grace revealed that she has a problem in the form of Lyons and Stark, to which Grace agreed, bringing them all on the same page. James concluded the segment by instructing her assistant to schedule Grace for a training session at 6 p.m. Stark defeated James in singles action on the August 30 NXT show. After the match, James attacked Stark from behind, but Lyons saved him.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer began their Best of 3 Series this week on NXT. After a competitive match, Axiom took the first victory. There has been no word on whether match two will take place next week, but it appears likely unless they decide to wait a week between matches.