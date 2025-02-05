Fandango Returns To WWE On NXT, Challenges Lexis King For Heritage Cup

On the February 4, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, Fandango made his shocking return to WWE television, confronting Lexis King in a surprising crossover moment.
Now going by JDC, Fandango revealed that he is representing TNA Wrestling’s faction, The System. During the segment, he issued a challenge to King for the Heritage Cup, setting up a match for next week’s NXT episode.
This marks Fandango’s first match in WWE since his release in 2021, making his return even more significant. His reappearance continues the growing partnership between WWE and TNA, adding further intrigue to the NXT-TNA crossover storyline.
Yooooooo! 🤯
NO ONE was expecting this!!! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pGKpDXDUmP
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025
"The name is JDC and I'm here representing The System for TNA Wrestling."@LexisKingWWE was NOT expecting @DirtyDangoCurty to show up! 🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/KnPy3PaWxT
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025
Well that changes EVERYTHING! 😳
JDC vs. @LexisKingWWE for the Heritage Cup NEXT WEEK?!? 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/L6SLiJQNF0
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2025