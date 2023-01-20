Fans Allowed to Cheer at NJPW Sakura Genesis

On April 8th, NJPW will host their Sakura Genesis event at Rygoku Sumo Hall.

In the main event of the 2021 Sakura Genesis event, Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans will be permitted to cheer loudly during the event.

NJPW issued the following statement:

The Ryogoku Kokugikan Tournament on April 8th (Sat) will be held as a “Voice Support Tournament”.

Please wear the nonwoven fabric mask correctly and watch the game in the seat indicated on the ticket.

*The implementation of the “Voice Support Tournament” will be decided for each venue. In competitions held with “vocal support allowed” and venues without “vocal support areas”, “vocal cheering and cheering” will be prohibited as before.

*Depending on changes in the guidelines announced by the government and local governments and the infection status, we may change the availability of vocal support, the number of people, the seating arrangement, and the rules of operation. Please note that it may change after the ticket goes on sale.