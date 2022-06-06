Fans Can Win Extreme Lucha Libre Backstage Passes, Free Tickets at Former ECW Arena

The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:

FANS CAN WIN EXTREME LUCHA LIBRE BACKSTAGE PASSES, FREE TICKETS, AND MORE AT FORMER ECW ARENA

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Fans of pro wrestling can enter for daily drawings to win backstage passes and free tickets to the live Extreme Lucha Libre events from luchapromo.com

Extreme Lucha Libre Pro Wrestling is set for two major live events inside the historic former ECW Arena (now 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia) –Saturday, June 11th “Under the Influence of Lucha Libre”, and Sunday, June 12th “Legends of Lucha Libre”.

Come witness the spectacle of Lucha Libre with characters wearing colorful masks, fast-paced matches, and death-defying “high-flying” acrobatics.

Lucha Libre debuted in the United States at the ECW Arena, over twenty-five years ago in front of a rabid Extreme Championship Wrestling live audience. Instantly hooked, fans of pro wrestling embraced these high-flying luchadores. This is your chance to be a part of the most unique style pro wrestling live events.

This is your opportunity to witness Lucha Libre legends PSYCHOSIS, SUPER CRAZY, ULTIMO DRAGON, TINIEBLAS JR & ALUSHE, DAMIEN 666, and PIRATA MORGAN in rare United States appearance, while the young stars DRAGON LEE, LAREDO KID, LINCE DORADO, BLACK TAURUS, SUPER ASTRO JR., and AREZ tear the hours down with their incredible, jaw-dropping maneuvers and acrobatics of Lucha Libre pro wrestling. All are appearing in live action on the weekend of June 11-12, 2020 at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. For the full lineup please visit expolucha.com

Win Extreme Lucha Libre and Expo Lucha live tickets now by registering at luchapromo.com

EXPO LUCHA brings its one-of-a-kind fan experience to the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia June 11-12, 2022. In addition to two marquee live wrestling events, there is a bonus showcase featuring the best up and coming talent from across the world; along with two jam-packed days filled with meet and greet opportunities, panels, contests and more. For more information, VIP packages, live event tickets, and Expo Lucha tickets please visit expolucha.com

The 2300 Arena is located at 2300 South Swanson Street in South Philadelphia, PA.

Daily drawings end Saturday, June 12th, 2022. No purchase is necessary to be eligible to win.

Expo Lucha is a production of Masked Republic and FanGirl Consulting.

