Fans Complain About Jerry Lawler Comment From Raw Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has been trending worldwide on Twitter since last night’s RAW episode on the USA Network.

There was already some controversy surrounding Lawler’s RAW return due to concern over the 70 year old choosing to work amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Lawler made things worse during Austin Theory’s win over Akira Tozawa.

During commentary Lawler referred to Tozawa’s steps senton as the “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” and that didn’t sit well with many fans on social media.

Lawler’s name and “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” have been trending worldwide since last night.

Lawler has not addressed the controversy as of this writing, but he continues to trend worldwide as fans accuse him of being racist and unprofessional due to the comment.

You can see a tweet of the spot below: