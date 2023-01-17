Fans Concerned About Kevin Nash Following Comments He Made on His Podcast

Following comments made during his podcast, fans on social media have expressed concern for WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. The Twitter account @BakedLlVE shared a video clip of Nash and co-host Sean Oliver’s exchange, which quickly became a trending topic on Reddit.

Here’s what happened:

Nash: “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth, I mean time flies when you’re having fun.”

Oliver: “Don’t play like that. You have guns so you can’t say those things.”

Nash: /strong> “I can do whatever the f*ck I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

Nash later said the following:

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two. And the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘so, why am I getting out of bed?’”